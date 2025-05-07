Man swept away during Las Vegas-area storm that shattered rainfall records

LAS VEGAS – First responders in Nevada are searching for a man who was swept away Tuesday as the Las Vegas area experienced torrential rain during a thunderstorm that broke records.

According to police, emergency crews in Henderson raced to rescue a man from a wash after he was swept away amid the record-breaking rain. A wash is a channel that’s meant to get water out of the city quickly when it rains.

According to the Henderson Police Department, first responders briefly spotted the man in the water, but he was quickly swept away and has yet to be found. A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Henderson at the time.

Police said crews are continuing the search, rescue and recovery of the unidentified man.

The FOX Forecast Center said a thunderstorm plowed across the Las Vegas area Tuesday, dropping pea-sized hail and heavy rain.

At Harry Reid International Airport, 0.61 inches of rain was recorded, which pushed the monthly total to 1.44 inches. That shattered the record for its wettest day, which was 0.96 inches set in 1969.

The FOX Forecast Center said May is historically Las Vegas’ second-driest month, with only 0.07 inches of rain falling on average.

The rain that fell Tuesday occurred in just one hour, meaning the Las Vegas area received nearly 10 times its average monthly rainfall in that short period of time.

The FOX Forecast Center also said that Tuesday marked the fourth-straight day of measurable rain in Las Vegas, a feat never achieved in the month of May in the 88 years of recordkeeping.

In fact, Las Vegas has seen more rain in the past four days than many cities in Florida have seen in the past month.