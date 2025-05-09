Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See it: Diamond discovery nearly mistaken for candy wrapper in Arkansas state park

David DeCook and his brother Derek were scouring the park's diamond search area on April 21 on a visit from Minnesota when DeCook found something on the ground with a metallic, tinfoil-like shine.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Sotheby's Dubai unveiled the Golden Canary, the largest flawless diamond in the world, certified by GIA. The stone will take a world tour before hitting the auction block on December 7, 2022 in New York.

FILE: Sotheby's unveils the world's largest internally flawless diamond

Sotheby's Dubai unveiled the Golden Canary, the largest flawless diamond in the world, certified by GIA. The stone will take a world tour before hitting the auction block on December 7, 2022 in New York.

MURFREESBORO, Ark. – A man stumbled upon a significant discovery that was almost for naught while visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park in southwestern Arkansas.

David DeCook and his brother Derek were scouring the park's diamond search area on April 21 on a visit from Minnesota when DeCook found something on the ground with a metallic, tinfoil-like shine.

Park officials said DeCook initially believed the item was a candy wrapper. But upon closer inspection, he realized that he had found a brown diamond.

The Duke Diamond.

The Duke Diamond.

(Crater of Diamonds State Park / FOX Weather)

He called his brother over, and stirring up some natural sibling rivalry, told Derek, "Oh, you’re going to be mad once you see what I found!"  

David later worked with park staff to identify and register the gem. Measuring at 3.81 carats, it is the largest diamond to be registered this year, park officials said.

As is the tradition for other park visitors who have found diamonds, DeCook was given the opportunity to name the diamond. He chose The Duke Diamond, in honor of his dog.

DeCrook holding the Duke Diamond.

DeCook holding the Duke Diamond.

(Crater of Diamonds State Park / FOX Weather)

The Duke Diamond is the second-largest diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park, behind a 7.46-carat gem named The Carine Diamond that was discovered in January 2024.

Officials said the Duke Diamond is the 217th diamond registered at the park. DeCook told officials he and his brother had found a number of small diamonds at the park over the years, but this was by far his largest find.

BASEBALL-SIZED DIAMOND UNEARTHED IN AFRICA

Park officials say Crater of Diamonds State Park is the only place on the planet where visitors can search for diamonds at their original volcanic source.

Searching for diamonds is often aided by the weather, according to the park. 

"Many of the park’s largest diamonds are found on top of the ground," said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox in a statement. "As rain falls in the search area, it washes away the dirt and uncovers heavy rocks, minerals, and diamonds near the surface." 

The Duke Diamond next to a quarter for scale.

The Duke Diamond next to a quarter for scale.

(Crater of Diamonds State Park / FOX Weather)

He noted that April had been a rather wet month for the park, which saw more than 12 inches of rain. In fact, about an inch of rain fell the day before DeCrook's discovery.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The park is also where the largest diamond discovery in the U.S. occurred. In 1924, an early mining operation discovered a 40.23-carat diamond that became known as "Uncle Sam."

Diamonds form deep within the Earth’s mantle, and some are then carried to the surface by magma, according to Oregon State University. Brown diamond values can range quite a bit depending on clarity, color and other factors, but generally could be worth a few to several thousand dollars in the carat weight DeCook discovered. 

Tags
Loading...