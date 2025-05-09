See it: Diamond discovery nearly mistaken for candy wrapper in Arkansas state park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. – A man stumbled upon a significant discovery that was almost for naught while visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park in southwestern Arkansas.

David DeCook and his brother Derek were scouring the park's diamond search area on April 21 on a visit from Minnesota when DeCook found something on the ground with a metallic, tinfoil-like shine.

Park officials said DeCook initially believed the item was a candy wrapper. But upon closer inspection, he realized that he had found a brown diamond.

He called his brother over, and stirring up some natural sibling rivalry, told Derek, "Oh, you’re going to be mad once you see what I found!"

David later worked with park staff to identify and register the gem. Measuring at 3.81 carats, it is the largest diamond to be registered this year, park officials said.

As is the tradition for other park visitors who have found diamonds, DeCook was given the opportunity to name the diamond. He chose The Duke Diamond, in honor of his dog.

The Duke Diamond is the second-largest diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park, behind a 7.46-carat gem named The Carine Diamond that was discovered in January 2024.

Officials said the Duke Diamond is the 217th diamond registered at the park. DeCook told officials he and his brother had found a number of small diamonds at the park over the years, but this was by far his largest find.

BASEBALL-SIZED DIAMOND UNEARTHED IN AFRICA

Park officials say Crater of Diamonds State Park is the only place on the planet where visitors can search for diamonds at their original volcanic source.

Searching for diamonds is often aided by the weather, according to the park.

"Many of the park’s largest diamonds are found on top of the ground," said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox in a statement. "As rain falls in the search area, it washes away the dirt and uncovers heavy rocks, minerals, and diamonds near the surface."

He noted that April had been a rather wet month for the park, which saw more than 12 inches of rain. In fact, about an inch of rain fell the day before DeCrook's discovery.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The park is also where the largest diamond discovery in the U.S. occurred. In 1924, an early mining operation discovered a 40.23-carat diamond that became known as "Uncle Sam."

Diamonds form deep within the Earth’s mantle, and some are then carried to the surface by magma, according to Oregon State University. Brown diamond values can range quite a bit depending on clarity, color and other factors, but generally could be worth a few to several thousand dollars in the carat weight DeCook discovered.