See it: Baseball-sized diamond unearthed in Africa, one of world’s largest rough diamonds

A diamond measuring 2,492 carats was discovered in Southern Africa, making it one of the world’s largest rough diamonds ever unearthed, according to Lucara Diamond Corporation.

The diamond was detected and recovered from Lucara’s Karowe Mine in eastern Botswana, using the company’s Mega Diamond Recovery X-ray Transmission technology, Lucara said in a statement.

"This discovery reinforces Karowe’s position as a truly world-class diamond mine and highlights the continued success of our operational and underground development strategy," said William Lamb, President and CEO of Lucara.

The gem is one of a few significant discoveries in Karowe Mine, such as the 1,758-carat Sewelo diamond and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond.

COULD MERCURY HAVE LAYERS OF DIAMONDS?

Company officials said the discovery of the diamond represents the "unparalleled wealth" in Botswana’s soil, in addition to the country’s work in developing its diamond industry and its benefits for the nation and its citizens.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

They highlighted how the diamond industry in Botswana and the national development it influences provides socio-economic benefits to the country, including funding for education and healthcare.