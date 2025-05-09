Lightning strikes 3 aboard boat in Louisiana while New Orleans floods

VENICE, La. – Three people were struck by lightning in Louisiana on Friday, while parts of New Orleans were flooded.

Patrick Harvey, director of the Plaquemines Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the people were aboard a boat in the Mississippi River near Venice when the lightning strike happened.

Harvey said the victims were met by an ambulance when they returned to shore and were then taken to a New Orleans hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries was unclear.

Venice sits about 75 miles southeast of New Orleans, which was rocked by severe weather Friday. Several Tornado Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings have been issued in the region.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service showed several roads have been flooded in New Orleans after storms dumped several inches of rain on the Crescent City.

Winds of nearly 50 mph have been reported near Venice, and as high as 60 mph about 20 miles southwest of Venice.

Heavy rain is expected to taper off for New Orleans Friday night, but unsettled weather will remain through at least Mother’s Day weekend.