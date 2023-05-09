The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storms, flooding continue plaguing central US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and also National Washington Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather possible for millions in central US

More than 16 million people in the central U.S. are once again facing the possibility of severe storms Wednesday. Severe weather, including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind, are most likely along the High Plains of Wyoming and Colorado, as well as parts of Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

The severe weather outlook for May 10, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Houston area faces renewed flooding threat

Parts of the Houston area picked up several inches of rain in the span of a couple of hours Tuesday, resulting in flooding that stalled some vehicles. A very similar scenario is expected to play out in Space City once again Wednesday, where 3 to 5 inches of rain is possible. Flooding is also likely across all of eastern Texas, western Louisiana, southeastern Oklahoma and much of Arkansas.

The excessive rainfall outlook for the next three days.

(FOX Weather)



7 billion-dollar disasters have already pummeled US this year

We’re only five months into 2023 and the country has already endured seven disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion, totaling $19 billion in damage. Among the disasters through the end of April were five severe weather outbreaks, one winter storm and one flood.

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are some stories we think you might enjoy.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, in our America's Weather Watchers community on Facebook, email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.