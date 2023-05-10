Flash flooding threatens Houston, again, as heavy rain continues in central US

HOUSTON – Heavy rain is soaking the central U.S. this week, delivering a dangerous flooding threat in the Houston area.

The exceptionally wet set of days continues Wednesday as the parade of storms is expected to dampen as many as 40 states in the Lower 48, with widespread rain and thunderstorms continuing into the weekend.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Flood Warnings are indicated in green. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple.

Many areas will welcome the inches of rain falling from the northern Rockies and Plains southward through the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The worst drought in the country is currently in the Plains, and some areas are in desperate need of precipitation.

On Tuesday, the first of three upper-level chunks of energy stirred up storms in the Houston area. One neighborhood got 4 inches of rain during the thunderstorms, according to the Harris County Flood Warning System.

Heavy rain from these thunderstorms caught several drivers in Houston off guard. Some roads that feed into major highways through the city were filled with water, making them look more like rivers with cars and trucks swimming upstream. Fire crews were busy with water rescues of drivers in cars that were close to floating.

"Looking at those 24-hour totals around the Houston area, the northeast side, that was the hot spot," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Four inches of rain that fell in about an hour and a half. That's how we got those dramatic images of flooding on the northeast side compared to what happened downtown or even on the southeast side, where we saw a tenth of an inch."

The additional rainfall expected this week.

Flood Watches have been posted for southeastern Texas again on Wednesday, also extending into East Texas, western Louisiana and southern portions of Arkansas.

"We have a round of storms for today across Texas going into (Thursday), still looking at plentiful moisture across the state and another onslaught of rain Friday into the weekend," Merwin said. "So this wet pattern for the southern Plains, it will be continuing."

A look at the current flood alerts.

Wednesday

The heavy rain will spread north on Wednesday through southeastern and eastern Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, continuing the flood risk there.

The FOX Forecast Center said an additional 2 to 6 inches of rain could fall where the heaviest downpours set up.

To the east across the Deep South, thunderstorms will be more scattered in nature, but an inch or two of rain will still be possible.

Forecast for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Thursday

The next disturbance will exit the Rockies on Thursday, meeting up with a steady feed of moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico. The result will be significant heavy rain across the northern Rockies and Plains, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Flooding is likely as some areas could pick up a month's worth of rain in just two or three days.

Forecast for Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Friday

The final disturbance will park itself over the Southwest and Mexico starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Deep Gulf of Mexico moisture will be pulled north into the southern Plains, and there is a strong signal for potentially significant rainfall of several additional inches.

Multiple rounds of moderate to locally heavy rain are expected, raising concerns for flash flooding given increasingly saturated ground conditions.

