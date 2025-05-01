The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms kick off May with hurricane season looming in a month

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, May 1, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Thunderstorms kick off May as relentless severe weather threatens 69 million from Texas to western New York

Many areas recovering from deadly severe weather earlier this week are once again under threat on Thursday. The areas that could see the strongest storms are concentrated in two regions within the overall threat area, which spans some 1,500 miles and covers nearly 69 million people.

Severe thunderstorms could potentially develop beginning Thursday afternoon over the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes, including parts of western Pennsylvania, where some 250,000 customers remain without power after storms killed at least three people Tuesday evening.

Later Thursday evening and into the overnight hours, yet another pulse of energy will move into waterlogged southern Oklahoma and North Texas, bringing the threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts for the ninth day in a row.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Flash flooding turns deadly as severe thunderstorms pummel Texas, Oklahoma

Wednesday's round of severe weather and torrential rainfall rolled through the southern Plains, causing deadly flooding and dozens of reports of damage.

Deputies in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma, outside of Oklahoma City, reported that a driver was swept away by fast currents, and a responding deputy required assistance due to the strong current.

A similar situation was reported in nearby Lincoln County, Oklahoma, where first responders said one person was dead following a crash.

There will be a brief break in the rain on Thursday, but a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat returns on Friday across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, western Arkansas and Louisiana.

Something a bit unusual is happening in the tropics with less than a month to go before hurricane season

With the countdown underway for the start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season just one month away, there's an unusual sight unfolding in the tropics – one that hasn't been seen in several years.

Instead of news about the ocean breaking temperature records, a large part of the Main Development Region has experienced water temperatures trending downward.

In fact, the North Atlantic is approximately 2 degrees Fahrenheit cooler compared to this time last year, a factor that could significantly influence the development and potentially reduce the intensity of tropical storms and hurricanes.

Find out what's driving the current cooling trend.

Watch: Maryland beachgoers shocked when snake emerges from ocean surf

A snake materializing from the ocean isn't typical for a beach visit in Maryland , but that was the case last weekend.

On Saturday, beachgoers in Ocean City were shocked when a large black snake slithered onto the beach from the waves.

Video taken by Roxanne Fanagan showed the reptile slithering through the sand.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.