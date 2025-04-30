Crews race to cleanup oil spill along Louisiana coastline

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 200 personnel are working to contain an oil spill along the coast of Louisiana that threatens to pollute marshes around Plaquemines Parish.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the agency was alerted to a leaking well about 20 miles southeast of Venice over the weekend.

A unified command was established and deployed thousands of feet of boom in an attempt to contain the oily residue.

The agency reports that more than 23,000 gallons of oily water have been collected so far, and drone video shows streaks of a brownish-black substance along the shoreline.

"Our top priority remains the safety of the public and our responders," Gregory Callaghan, a captain with the U.S. Coast Guard, said in a statement. "The Unified Command is working around the clock to secure the source of the discharge as safely and quickly as possible. We are committed to minimizing further impacts to the environment."

The exact amount of discharged oil remains unknown as crews continue efforts to plug the once-active well.

Aerial surveillance by drones and helicopters has not detected any immediate health concerns for humans, as the impacted area is located some distance from communities.

Officials remain concerned about the potential impact on wildlife, including birds, fish and other species that inhabit the marshlands.

Authorities have not reported any significant harm to animal populations at this time, though the situation is still developing.

Several hotlines have been established for boaters and the public to report sightings of oil or injured wildlife.

The National Response Center can be reached at 800-424-8802, and the Wildlife Hotline can be contacted at 832-514-9663.

Officials have not disclosed what may have triggered the well to start leaking, nor whether elevated water levels from the Mississippi River are complicating containment and cleanup efforts.

The current leak is significantly smaller than the Deepwater Horizon spill that devastated the Gulf Coast in 2010.

During that incident, an estimated 134 million gallons of oil were released over 87 days, impacting coastal communities from Texas to Florida.

Investigators determined that the historic spill was caused by an explosion triggered by the ignition of methane gas.

NOAA reports that several environmental restoration projects remain ongoing and are expected to continue beyond 2030.