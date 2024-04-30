Search
Weather News
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Relentless severe weather continues after deadly Kansas tornado

Start your day with the latest weather news. Dangerous storms have hammered the central U.S. for days, and the active weather pattern will persist through at least Wednesday.

By Aaron Barker , Brian Donegan
Weather in America: May 1, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and May Day.

1 killed, several injured in Kansas after tornado destroys homes

More than a dozen reports of tornadoes across three states were tallied by the National Weather Service on Tuesday, including one twister that turned deadly in Westmoreland, Kansas, some 50 miles northwest of Topeka. Several others were also injured during the tornado.

Damage in the Westmoreland area was considered extensive, prompting officials to enact a curfew. Nearly two dozen homes in the area were reported to have been either damaged or destroyed during the severe weather.

Tornado damage in Westmoreland, Kansas

Tornado damage in Westmoreland, Kansas.

More tornadoes possible in central US as severe weather streak continues

It has been nearly a week straight of severe weather across the central U.S. The streak started Thursday of last week and culminated in a tornado outbreak that killed at least five people across two states. The threat of dangerous storms continues Wednesday, with the worst weather expected from Kansas to Texas.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday.
Atlantic hurricane season starts in 1 month

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1. Forecasters have already predicted a busy year, with some saying we may have to use a second list of names this year. We've put together a guide that will give you everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season outlook from Colorado State University.

Watch this: Train caught in path of Nebraska tornado

A train conductor and engineer hunkered down in their cabin as a tornado in Nebraska hurled debris at the locomotive.

EF-3 tornado comes barreling at train conductor in Nebraska

