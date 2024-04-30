Video shows lightning shooting from toxic ash cloud during powerful volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Incredible video shows lightning illuminating the sky during an eruption of Indonesia’s Ruang volcano on Tuesday, April 30.
JAKARTA, Indonesia - A volcano in Indonesia roared to life again Tuesday during a powerful eruption that forced thousands of people to evacuate the area as hot lava shot into the air while lightning flashed from the toxic cloud of smoke and ash.
In addition to the threats from the eruption of Indonesia’s Ruang volcano, Reuters reported that officials had warned residents of nearby Tagulandang island that a tsunami could be triggered by volcanic materials falling into the ocean.
Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami alert on Wednesday after Mount Ruang volcano in North Sulawesi erupted. (Video from April 2024)
Officials said on X, formerly Twitter, that the alert level for the Ruang volcano had also been raised to Level 4, or "Watch," early on Tuesday when the eruption began.
Reuters also said that hundreds of residents living on the island where the volcano is located were evacuated to Mando, the capital of North Sulawesi province, while residents of Tagulandang island were being evacuated to Siau island to the north.
An eruption from Mount Ruang volcano is seen from Tagulandang island in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, on April 30, 2024. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 8
Mount Ruang on Tagulandang Island, one of the Sangihe Islands located off the northern coast of Sulawesi, has erupted at least five times since Tuesday. Lava has been spewing from the crater, as ash plumes are believed to have reached the stratosphere several miles into the sky.
(BNPB (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana))
Image 3 of 8
Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.
(BNPB (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana))
Image 4 of 8
Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.
(MAGMA Indonesia)
Image 5 of 8
Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.
(MAGMA Indonesia)
Image 6 of 8
Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.
(MAGMA Indonesia)
Image 7 of 8
Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.
(MAGMA Indonesia)
Image 8 of 8
Indonesian military personnel load food items onto a ship as they head to the island near Mount Ruang volcano at the port in Manado, North Sulawesi, on April 18, 2024
(RONNY ADOLOF BUOL/AFP)
The volcano has erupted several times over the past few weeks, sending plumes of smoke and ash high into the stratosphere.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths associated with any of the eruptions thus far.