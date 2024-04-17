Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts as hundreds evacuated amid spewing lava, ash clouds

In video footage shared by Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, on Tuesday night, people were seen being evacuated from a ferry. In the distance, the volcano's active crater could be seen spewing a bright red glow into the overnight sky.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Indonesia's North Sulawesi province's volcanology agency reports Wednesday that the Ruang volcano has erupted multiple times, causing the evacuation of at least 800 people due to spewing lava and ash clouds into the sky. 00:43

Watch: Hundreds evacuated after multiple eruptions of Indonesia's Ruang volcano

Indonesia's North Sulawesi province's volcanology agency reports Wednesday that the Ruang volcano has erupted multiple times, causing the evacuation of at least 800 people due to spewing lava and ash clouds into the sky.

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Hundreds of residents in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province were evacuated Wednesday due to multiple eruptions from the Ruang volcano

Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky. The eruption displaced 828 people from Pumpente Village and Pathology Village in the Tagulandang District.

In video footage shared by BNPB on Tuesday night, people are seen being evacuated from a ferry. In the distance, the volcano's active crater spews a bright red glow into the dark sky.

The Multiplatform Application for Geohazard Mitigation and Assessment in Indonesia (MAGMA Indonesia) has since raised the alert level to Orange, the second-highest, due to increased activity triggered by recent earthquakes on the island. 

Abdul Muhari, the head of BNPB's Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, advised communities around Mount Ruang, as well as visitors and tourists, to remain alert and avoid entering the more than two-mile radius from the center of the active crater.

"People around Mount Ruang are expected to be calm, carry out their activities as usual, not be provoked by rumors about the eruption," he said.

DRONE FOOTAGE SHOWS BUBBLING LAVA FLOW DURING ICELAND VOLCANIC ERUPTION

  • Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.
    Image 1 of 4

    Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.  (MAGMA Indonesia)

  • Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.
    Image 2 of 4

    Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.  (MAGMA Indonesia)

  • Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.
    Image 3 of 4

    Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.  (MAGMA Indonesia)

  • Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.
    Image 4 of 4

    Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, known as BNPB, has reported that the volcano on Ruang island, located about 62 miles from the provincial capital Manado, has erupted multiple times since Tuesday, emitting lava and ash clouds into the sky.  (MAGMA Indonesia)

Indonesia, located in Southeast Asia and Oceania, is known for straddling the "Pacific Ring of Fire." This region is characterized by intense seismic activity and rests atop multiple tectonic plates, including the Pacific Plate, the Philippine Plate and the Australian Plate. 

The movement of these plates has led to numerous volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and tsunamis throughout Indonesia's history

Due to its location in this geologically active region, Indonesia is considered to be one of the most seismically active countries in the world, with a high risk of natural disasters.

Tags
Loading...