At least 45 dead in Kenya after villagers washed away by floodwater, landslide

The police initially said a dam burst but government ministers later said a clogged tunnel under a railroad created the problem. East Africa has been inundated with record rain since November.

MAI MAHIU, Kenya – A nightmare winter and spring for Kenya continued over the weekend with El Niño-fueled floods washing people, cars and homes away in a muddy torrent.

"A combination of flash floods and a landslide swept off people, houses and cars in two villages in Kamuchiri area near Kijabe, within Nakuru County, occasioning the deaths of scores of people," said the country's Secretary of the Interior via social media. 

  • Image 1 of 5

    Young men inspect a destroyed car carried by waters in an area heavily affected by torrential rains and flash floods in the village of Kamuchiri, near Mai Mahiu, on April 29, 2024.  (LUIS TATO/AFP)

  • Image 2 of 5

    Search and rescue and evacuation efforts continue at Mai Mahiu and Naivasha districts.  (Gerald Anderson/Anadolu )

  • Image 3 of 5

    A woman stands assessing the damage in front of her destroyed house in an area heavily affected by torrential rains and flash floods in the village of Kamuchiri, near Mai Mahiu, on April 29, 2024.  (LUIS TATO/AFP)

  • Image 4 of 5

    Clothes are seen covered in mud at a house that was flooded in an area heavily affected by torrential rains and flash floods in Mai Mahiu, on April 29, 2024.  (LUIS TATO/AFP)

  • Image 5 of 5

    A piece of furniture is seen after being carried by water in an area of destroyed houses heavily affected by torrential rains and flash floods in the village of Kamuchiri, near Mai Mahiu, on April 29, 2024.  (LUIS TATO/AFP)

"While 45 bodies have already been retrieved along the path of the flash floods and the landslide, search, rescue and recovery is ongoing and support for the survivors has been mobilized," the secretary continued.

More than 110 people survived and are recuperating in hospitals, he said. Officials are searching for more survivors, with 76 still reported missing.

The overnight flood took so many by surprise. Some survivors told Reuters that a loud bang woke them up.

Police initially told media outlets that a dam burst, causing the destruction. Later, the Ministry of Water confirmed that a tunnel through a railroad embankment was clogged with debris. The heavy rain built up and finally rushed through the village.

Record rains started falling in East Africa late last year due to El Niño, the government said. More rain this year led to flash flooding. 

Since November, flooding has killed more than 140 people in the country and forced more than 185,000 out of their homes, according to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Reuters.

The floods arrived after the worst drought in 40 years, said the IFRC.

