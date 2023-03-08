The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Another atmospheric river targets California

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, March 9, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

California again faces heavy rain, snow from atmospheric river

Storm-weary California is again in the cross-hairs of an atmospheric river that is expected to dump torrential rain and several more feet of snow in the Golden State. A long, hard winter has already soaked California and left mountains of snow that have buried towns in high elevations.

The precipitation forecast as of March 9, 2023.

Concerns about flooding are growing with this week’s storm, as rain is expected to fall in areas that are still covered with snow, leading to rapid melting. Much of the central and northern parts of the state face a moderate risk of flooding on Thursday and Friday.

The flooding outlook as of March 9, 2023.

Things to know

Rain continues in South, snow flies in northern US

More rain is forecast in the South, while snow is forecast to pile up in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Days of rain have led to saturated ground across parts of the South, with additional rain in the forecast through the weekend. Across the northern U.S., upwards of 8 inches of snow is possible across a large swath of North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin through Saturday night.

The precipitation outlook as of March 9, 2023.

Northeast to see some snow Friday

Up to 5 inches of snow could fall across interior sections of the Northeast as a storm swings through the region starting Friday. Most of the Interstate 95 corridor won’t pick up significant accumulations, but western New York and central Pennsylvania could see the highest amounts through Saturday.

The snowfall forecast as of March 9, 2023.

