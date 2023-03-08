Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Idaho state fishing record shattered by 5-year-old girl one cast at time

Five year-old Akeley Fahnholz of Salmon recently broke Idaho’s catch-and-release length record for peamouth with her 14 1/8-inch catch, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A paddleboarder came across a sunfish who was basking in the sun off the coast of Laguna Beach, California. They come to the surface to float motionless to increase their body temperature from the sun. 01:19

Paddleboarder spots massive sunfish beneath him off California coast

A paddleboarder came across a sunfish who was basking in the sun off the coast of Laguna Beach, California. They come to the surface to float motionless to increase their body temperature from the sun.

BLISS, Idaho – An Idaho girl is shattering state fishing records one cast at a time.

Five year-old Akeley Fahnholz of Salmon recently broke Idaho’s catch-and-release length record for peamouth with her 14.125-inch catch, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

'TARGET THE BIG ONES': UTAH WILDLIFE OFFICIALS WANT YOU TO EAT BULLFROGS FOR DINNER

Akeley Fahnholz, 5, of Salmon, Idaho, recently shattered the state’s catch-and-release length record for peamouth with her 14 1/8-inch catch.

(Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region)

Wildlife officials said Akeley hooked and landed the fish from the Snake River near Bliss on Feb. 25, beating out her uncle, who held the previous length record for peamouth

The fish's common name probably refers to its small mouth, Montana officials report. The peamouth is a native minnow that is found in lakes and the slow waters of rivers west of the Continental Divide.

Specimens can also get quite large, but you don't have to tell Akeley that. She is no stranger to the spotlight either. 

The state recognized her last year when she proudly displayed her Jack Chinook salmon caught from Hayden Pond.

Akeley proudly displays her Jack Chinook salmon caught from Hayden Pond when she was 4 years old.

(Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region)

Tags
Loading.