Idaho state fishing record shattered by 5-year-old girl one cast at time

BLISS, Idaho – An Idaho girl is shattering state fishing records one cast at a time.

Five year-old Akeley Fahnholz of Salmon recently broke Idaho’s catch-and-release length record for peamouth with her 14.125-inch catch, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Wildlife officials said Akeley hooked and landed the fish from the Snake River near Bliss on Feb. 25, beating out her uncle, who held the previous length record for peamouth.

The fish's common name probably refers to its small mouth, Montana officials report. The peamouth is a native minnow that is found in lakes and the slow waters of rivers west of the Continental Divide.

Specimens can also get quite large, but you don't have to tell Akeley that. She is no stranger to the spotlight either.

The state recognized her last year when she proudly displayed her Jack Chinook salmon caught from Hayden Pond.