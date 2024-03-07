The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Atlanta faces flood risk as severe storms threaten South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, March 8, 2024, and National Oregon Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

South faces risk of severe weather, flooding

Powerful storms continue to rumble across the southern U.S. on Friday, with an additional threat of flooding in some of the region’s major cities. Severe weather is likely in a large swath that stretches from Texas and Oklahoma east into southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

The flood threat covers much of the same region, but there are serious concerns about the potential for flash flooding in an area that covers near Birmingham and Montgomery in Alabama and just south of Atlanta in Georgia.

Weekend St. Patrick’s Day plans could be dampened in Northeast

St. Patrick’s Day is more than a week away, but that’s not stopping some places from getting a jump on the festivities. Several of those events are scheduled to happen in the Northeast this weekend as the region is expecting very wet and even wintry weather. Rain is expected in places such as Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Snow will likely fall across upstate New York, northern New England and Maine.

Golf joins ‘deadly dozen’ list for lightning deaths

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, golf has overtaken soccer on the list of the 12 deadliest activities when it comes to lightning. Fishing tops the list, dubbed the "deadly dozen" by the council.

Daylight saving time ends this weekend when much of the country springs forward one hour. Experts say the twice-yearly clock change has an impact on your health.

