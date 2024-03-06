Northeast facing weekend snow threat as winter returns to New England, upstate New York

Millions of people in the Northeast who are hoping to catch a break from recent gloomy weather are going to have to wait a little longer for weather resembling spring, as the FOX Forecast Center expects another storm this weekend that will bring additional rain, wind – an unlike the previous storms, some snow.

This new storm comes on the heels of storms that brought 2-3 inches of rain or more and a risk of flooding along the Interstate 95 corridor on Wednesday, including Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.

The FOX Forecast Center says the new system is expected to move out of the Midwest by Saturday, with conditions deteriorating in the Northeast and precipitation beginning from west to east, where it will reach New England by Saturday night.

There may be enough cold air in place across the interior Northeast and northern New England for snow to fall during the storm's onset and could continue through Sunday.

Early forecast snow totals include more than 6 inches in the higher elevations of northern New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

This graphic shows the snow potential in the Northeast and New England.

But to the south, it's going to be another dose of rain after already picking up a few inches over the past week.

By the time the storm system moves out of the region at the end of the weekend, some parts of the Northeast could see 8 inches or more of rain over all three storms that impacted the region.

This graphic snows addiitonal rain totals in the Northeast and New England this weekend.

In addition, the FOX Forecast Center says strong southerly winds could push water onshore, leading to significant coastal flooding from Massachusetts to Maine during high tide on Sunday morning.

Sunday is also the new Moon, so astronomical high tides will be in place, so it won't take much for coastal communities to be inundated.

At the end of the event on Sunday night, the FOX Forecast Center says a switch to strong northerly winds will push the rain/snow line farther south, which means cities such as Hartford in Connecticut, Providence in Rhode Island and Boston could see some snow before the storm winds down.