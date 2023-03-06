The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Snow to the north, flooding to the south

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Multiple days of snow forecast in Plains, Upper Midwest

Tuesday starts a stretch of days when snow is in the forecast across the northern tier of the U.S. By Saturday, as much as a foot of snow is possible across the Dakotas, while up to 8 inches of snow is possible across the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains.

Things to know

The snowfall forecast as of March 7, 2023.

Flood threat increasing in South

While the snow falls in the north, days of rain will lead to an increased flooding risk across the South. Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas have the highest risk of flooding Tuesday, but that risk becomes even higher for the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The flooding risk in the South this week.

Californians beg for help after unrelenting snow

A series of storms have dumped feet of snow on the mountains of California, leaving people who live in those areas in dire straits and begging for help. The San Bernardino County mountains are one of the hardest-hit places, where emergency supplies are dwindling. Rescues are happening, but personnel must use specialized equipment to reach people, which is slowing down efforts. To make matters worse, another atmospheric river is headed for the Golden State.

Bonus reads

Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.