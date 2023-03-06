Watch: Powerful solar flare erupts from the surface of the sun

A powerful solar flare erupted from the sun on Friday, and it was captured on video.

The footage from the NASA spacecraft Solar Dynamics Observatory shows our sun colorized in orange with a subset of extreme ultraviolet light, indicating the immensely hot temperature of the solar flare.

The flare appears as a bright flash of light in the video. According to NASA, the solar flare reached its peak on Friday at 12:52 p.m. ET.

The solar flare was classified as an X2.1 flare. This "X" classification is the highest of five classifications as it includes the most intense flares.

How do solar flares occur?

Solar flares occur when the motion of the sun’s interior contorts its own magnetic fields, NASA said. When the magnetic fields snap back into place, they release vast amounts of energy into space. This occurs as a sudden flash of light, or a solar flare.

According to NASA, the energy released by a solar flare can equal the energy released by millions of 100-megaton hydrogen bombs exploding at the same time.

What happens during a solar flare on Earth?

Some of the energy emitted by solar flares accelerates high energy particles that can travel to Earth in tens of minutes, NASA said.

This can cause significant interruptions in our technology. According to NASA, flares and solar eruptions impact high-frequency (HF) radio communications, electric power grids and navigation signals.

Solar flares may also pose risks to spacecraft and be harmful to humans – particularly, astronauts.

On the brighter side, solar flares can also trigger brilliant displays of the Northern and Southern Lights.