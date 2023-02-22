Watch the massive solar flare that exploded on the sun leading to ‘strong radio blackout’ on Earth

A massive solar flare exploded on the surface of the sun last Friday and led to a "strong radio blackout" on the sunlit surface of Earth, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The out-of-this-world event was captured by the GOES-East satellite.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The SWPC said the flare, classified as R3-Strong Radio Blackout, occurred on Feb. 17.

In the images provided by NOAA, the solar flare can be seen exploding from the sun in the top left.

When the solar flare occurred, it led to a temporary radio blackout on the sunlit side of Earth, according to a Facebook post from NOAA’s Satellite and Information Service.

WEATHER SATELLITES EXPLAINED: HOW NASA, NOAA MAKE FORECASTING POSSIBLE

Friday's solar event was just one of a few that have affected us here on Earth over the past week.

The SWPC issued G1-Minor and G2-Moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watches last week.

According to the SWPC, the geomagnetic storm could have affected satellite operations and caused weak power-grid fluctuations. Migratory animals could also have been affected, and the Northern Lights were seen farther south than usual.

A G2-level solar storm could affect high-latitude power systems by triggering voltage alarms, and long-duration storms could cause damage to transformers. In addition, corrective actions may be necessary for spacecraft orbiting Earth.