The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: National Guard digging out California residents after heavy snow

It's Monday, March 6, 2023.

National Guard digging out Californians from feet of snow

The California National Guard has been going door to door in San Bernardino County helping to dig out residents that have been trapped inside their homes after several feet of snow buried the area. There was a brief break in the wintry weather to close out the workweek in California, but another round of heavy snow arrived over the weekend.

Several more feet of snow could fall across the Sierra Nevada and Siskiyous mountain ranges through Tuesday.

Things to know:

Powerful storm bringing renewed risk of flooding in South, snow in North

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking another storm system that will sweep across the U.S. this week, bringing a renewed risk of dangerous flooding to the South while the northern Plains and Upper Midwest gear up for the possibility of heavy snow that could have a significant impact on travel.

The flood threat will begin on Tuesday across the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley, but the chances for dangerous flooding will grow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Video captures tornado tearing across backyard in Ohio

Home security cameras captured intense video of the moment a tornado tore across a backyard in Ohio on Friday, tossing patio furniture around like toys and nearly ripping the deck away from the home.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, Ohio, confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down west of Hillsboro in Highland County just before 5:30 p.m. EST on March 3.

Bonus reads

