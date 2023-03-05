Intense video shows Ohio tornado tossing patio furniture like toys as it tears across backyard

HILLSBORO, Ohio - Home security cameras captured the intense moment a tornado tore across a backyard in Ohio on Friday, tossing patio furniture around like toys and nearly ripping the deck away from the home.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down west of Hillsboro in Highland County just before 5:30 p.m. on March 3.

Forecasters said the twister first touched down in a field northeast of Buford, Ohio, damaging a home and several barns with winds estimated to be about 90 mph.

As the tornado continued spinning off to the north-northeast, it damaged trees and structures along Ohio State Route 131.

The NWS said an attached garage was ripped away from a home with significant roof and tree damage to other structures in the area.

Winds there were estimated to be about 100 mph.

Jennifer Hammond told Storyful that when the tornado crossed SR 131, it tore across her backyard and into a field behind her home.

"It then went right across my neighbor's yard," she told Storyful. "You can see the tornado in the back as it goes to the right."

Security video shows the tornado ripping across her yard and blowing her patio furniture around like toys. A grill can be seen sliding across the deck as the intense winds nearly rip it away from the home.

According to the NWS, more damage was reported to power poles, a church, homes and trees before the tornado finally dissipated near State Route 73.

The storm survey team said the tornado was about 400 yards wide and was on the ground for more than 14 miles.

No injuries or deaths were reported.