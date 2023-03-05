Skier killed by avalanche in Oregon

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – A skier from Bend, Oregon, was killed Thursday after getting buried by an avalanche.

Two skiers were atop Black Crater, a steep-sided shield volcano in the Cascade Mountains, located north of the Three Sisters and east of McKenzie Pass, when the avalanche was triggered.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, one of the skiers called 911 and said his friend was caught up in the avalanche and was no longer visible and possibly injured.

First responders said both skiers were adequately equipped with safety items, including avalanche beacons, shovels, helmets, and probes.

The skier, who hasn't been identified, tried to locate his friend using the avalanche beacon and was ultimately successful. The sheriff's office said the skier provided life-saving measures but was unsuccessful and his friend died.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue unit and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the area and helped the surviving skier down the mountain.

However, due to the extreme avalanche danger, recovery efforts for the other skier, who was identified as Aaron Griffith, 46, were suspended until Friday morning.