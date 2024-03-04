The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding rain, severe storms possible in South on Super Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and Super Tuesday. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms possible for over 11 million in South on Super Tuesday

Large hail and damaging winds are possible from eastern portions of Oklahoma and Texas through Arkansas, Louisiana and western and southern Mississippi on Tuesday as a potent weather system moves through the South, packing the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Flash flooding is also possible in the Southeast as the ongoing storms are set to drench the region with heavy rain.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm risk on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



California bracing for more snow, flash flooding after being pummeled by crippling blizzard

After California's Sierra Nevada mountains were buried in feet of snow and blizzard conditions over the weekend, a new storm will bring feet of snow and strong winds to the region once again.

Several feet of snow are possible in the higher elevations of the Sierra, while rain is expected from the lower elevations over to the coast. The Northern California coast and Oregon will be in for the heaviest rainfall, with a forecast of up to 3 inches of rain.

Snowfall forecast through Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Deadly wildfires continue in Texas

Firefighters continue to battle multiple blazes in Texas.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire north of Stinnett continues to rage in the region and quickly exploded in size, becoming the largest wildfire in Texas state history in a matter of days.

Another fire started in Hutchinson County over the weekend, which forced officials to briefly evacuate the town of Sanford as work began to contain that blaze.

Fire weather conditions are expected to improve throughout the week, with even a possibility of precipitation by the end of the workweek.

The latest information on major wildfires burning across the Texas Panhandle.

(FOX Weather)



WATCH THIS: Tumbleweeds take over Utah town

Drone video shows a neighborhood in South Jordan, Utah, being inundated by thousands of tumbleweeds after strong winds rolled them into town.

