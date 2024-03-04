New Texas fire forces brief evacuation of Sanford as war against wildfires continues
Little change has been seen with the Smokehouse Creek Fire since it broke out last week and is still only 15% contained as of Monday morning. The fire has so far scorched more than 1 million acres in both Texas and Oklahoma, burning more than 500 structures and killing at least two people.
FOX News Senior Correspondent Casey Stegall was in Texas on Monday to break down the latest information on the fight against several wildfires raging across the Panhandle.
SINNETT, Texas – The fight to contain and extinguish several wildfires that broke out in Texas last week continues, and while firefighters have faced some tough conditions over the past several days, there is some relief on the way that could help them gain the upper hand.
SANFORD, TEXAS - MARCH 03: Firefighters battle flames from the Smokehouse Creek fire on March 03, 2024 near Sanford, Texas. The fire has burned more than a million acres in the Texas Panhandle, killing at least two people and destroying more than 500 structures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Charred ranch land following the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Miami, Texas, US, on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Smokehouse Creek fire in Texas is the largest in the state's history and has consumed more than 1 million acres (405,000 hectares), according to Texas A&M Forest Service with dry gusts up to 50 miles per hour sweeping across Texas and the Plains through Sunday. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 03: Firefighters prep their truck outside the firehouse on March 03, 2024 in Stinnett, Texas. The Smokehouse Creek fire has burned more than a million acres in the Texas Panhandle, killing at least two people and destroying more than 500 structures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A firefighter extinguishes hotspots following the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Miami, Texas, US, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Texas emergency crews are battling the worst wildfire in state history amid forecasts for several more days of dry, windy weather that will make their task more difficult. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images
This image shows the Roughneck Fire near Sanford, Texas, on Sunday, March 3, 2024.
(IFMAS / City of New Braunfels FD via @AllHazardsTFS/X)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: A view of burnt area after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: A view of burnt area after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: A view of burnt vehicles after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: A view of burnt area after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: An aerial view of burnt area after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: A view of burnt vehicles after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: An aerial view of burnt area after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: A view of burnt vehicles after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: A view of burnt area after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: A view of burnt area after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: A view of burnt area after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: An aerial view of burnt area after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 1: A view of burnt vehicles after a wildfire in Stinnett, Texas on March 1, 2024. At least 2 dead as largest wildfire in state history tears through Texas Panhandle.
And while crews continued their desperate attempt to get control of the blaze, the Roughneck Fire in Hutchinson County broke out to the south, forcing the brief evacuation of the town of Sanford on Sunday.
Firefighters from across Texas have descended upon the Panhandle to try and get a handle on the deadly Smokehouse Creek Fire.
Little change has been seen with this fire since it broke out, and it is still only 15% contained as of Monday morning. The fire has so far scorched more than 1 million acres in both Texas and Oklahoma, burning more than 500 structures and killing countless livestock.
A firefighter extinguishes hotspots following the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Miami, Texas, US, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Texas emergency crews are battling the worst wildfire in state history amid forecasts for several more days of dry, windy weather that will make their task more difficult. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images
At least two firefighters have also been injured while working to contain the fire, according to Texas Department of Emergency Management Director Nim Kidd.
The fire’s spread was slowed last week after a coating of snow blanketed the Amarillo area, allowing containment levels to go from 3% to 15%. However, warm and dry air returned to the region over the weekend.
The Fort Worth Fire Department was deployed to the Smokehouse Creek Fire, second-largest in the history of the state. This crew had to drive through burning embers and blackout smoke to get past a point where the fire was trying to jump the highway.
And the Windy Deuce Fire, which has burned 144,206 acres, is 55% contained.
There was another fire called the 687 Reamer Fire, which was absorbed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire last week.