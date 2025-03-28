Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Over 133 million at risk of weekend multiday severe weather threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, March 28, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

More than 133 million at risk of severe weather as multiday threat takes shape

For the third consecutive weekend, the Central U.S. will face a multiday severe weather threat starting late Saturday night. More than 133 million are at risk of large hail, damaging winds and potentially a few tornadoes.

By Saturday, scattered severe thunderstorms will form in northern Oklahoma into the Lower Missouri Valley. The larger threat will take shape by Sunday afternoon, across the Mid-South, Lower Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee valleys.

The storms will head to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Atlantic coastline on Monday.

Cars submerged, hospital flooded during Texas torrential rainfall

Devastating flooding hit the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday after repeated rounds of thunderstorms dumped as much as a foot of rain in less than 48 hours.

McAllen , Texas, took the worst of it, picking up 7.93 inches, good enough for their third-wettest day of all time, and more than one-third of their average annual rain, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Video and photos from the border town showed cars stuck in the high floodwaters and staff scrambling to help patients at a local medical center, where rainfall had intruded.

Air quality deteriorates in Carolinas as wildfires continue to spread

The destructive wildfires tearing through North Carolina and South Carolina are fouling air quality while firefighters face significant challenges from Hurricane Helene's lingering devastation, officials revealed, calling the situation "an absolute travesty."

Fire Weather Warnings have been issued again as winds will develop again on Friday afternoon. Humidity is expected to increase across the region on Saturday, reducing the fire threat.

Watch: Texas woman gets stuck in dizzying dust devil that she calls her own 'personal tornado'

A Texas woman recently found herself in her own "personal tornado" when she was caught in a dust devil.

Leslie Holt told FOX Weather she was leaving the boat and RV dealership in San Antonio , where she works, when she encountered some gusty winds Monday. It wasn't long before she realized she was stuck in a vortex.

"I'm going to turn my back to it if it's just a wall of wind and wait for it to pass real quick," she said. "I turn around, and I'm like, ‘Why is the wall in front of me?’"

