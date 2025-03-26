Spring pothole season is here: Steps to avoid that tiring annual headache

While spring temperatures bring excitement for many in the Northeast and Midwest who have been cooped up after a long winter, spring also brings a potentially expensive headache for drivers: potholes.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Americans spend billions of dollars every year on pothole-induced repairs.

Potholes form when water seeps into the ground under the pavement. When that water freezes, it expands. That, in turn, causes the pavement to expand and crack.

Then , as it warms up, the ice will melt, leaving behind a gap under the surface. As the process repeats and cars continue to travel on the road, a pothole is formed.

Costly driving conditions

Recent driver surveys from AAA found that one in 10 drivers received vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after a pothole collision, with repair costs averaging above $600.

Unfortunately, the issue seems to be getting worse.

"I think potholes are more prevalent due to a general degradation of pavement quality," said Robert Sinclair, Senior Manager for Public Affairs with AAA.

Sinclair cited the Washington, D.C.-based National Transportation Research Group (TRIP), a nonprofit organization which documents road conditions across the country.

"30% of the pavement in [the Northeast] is rated as poor, and 16% as fair. I believe those numbers hold for the nation as a whole," said Sinclair.

According to TRIP, the road to better roads across the country will have to be paved with billions of dollars in investment and improvement.

Navigating the pothole problem

With potholes being seemingly unavoidable, properly inflated tires come in clutch for drivers who hit bumps in the road.

Sinclair recommended that drivers regularly check to see if their tire pressures match their car manufacturer's recommendations, since tires lose about 1 pound-per-square-inch of pressure every month—and even more in colder temperatures.

"A tire without sufficient air pressure is crushed under the force of hitting a pothole, transferring the force to the wheel the tire is mounted on, and to steering and suspension components," he said.

Data from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that 80% of vehicles on the road have at least one improperly inflated tire.

And while many drivers have an instinct to hit the brakes when going over potholes, Sinclair said that actually stiffens car suspensions, making damage more likely.

Reducing speed is also a key tip for drivers looking to stay out of the car repair shop; it allows drivers to more easily spot potholes, especially after heavy rain, and reduces the damage of any pothole impact.