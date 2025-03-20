Search
See it: Massive sinkhole shuts down part of major cross-country interstate

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Massive sinkhole opens up near Interstate 80 near Wharton, New Jersey

Part of Interstate 80 has been shut down near Wharton, New Jersey after a 15-foot-wide sinkhole opened up in the median of the busy highway (Video Credit: WNYW).

WHARTON, N.J. – A massive 15-by-15-foot sinkhole opened up in the median of Interstate 80 near Wharton, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

New Jersey's Department of Transportation has closed the westbound lanes around the sinkhole out of an abundance of caution.

The eastbound side of I-80 in that area was already shut down because of road stability repairs that are underway. Sinkholes opened up on that side of the road back in December.

Sinkholes tend to appear after extended periods of rain. However, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, moderate drought conditions are present across the state.

WHY SINKHOLES TEND TO APPEAR AFTER EXTREME RAIN

    Part of Interstate 80 has been shut down near Wharton, New Jersey after a 15-foot-wide sinkhole opened up in the median of the busy highway (Photo Credit: WNYW). (WNYW)

    Part of Interstate 80 has been shut down near Wharton, New Jersey after a 15-foot-wide sinkhole opened up in the median of the busy highway (Photo Credit: WNYW). (WNYW)

    Part of Interstate 80 has been shut down near Wharton, New Jersey after a 15-foot-wide sinkhole opened up in the median of the busy highway (Photo Credit: WNYW). (WNYW)

    Part of Interstate 80 has been shut down near Wharton, New Jersey after a 15-foot-wide sinkhole opened up in the median of the busy highway (Photo Credit: WNYW). (WNYW)

FOX 5 New York reports old mine tunnels are present under areas where the sinkholes keep opening.

MOMENT MASSIVE SINKHOLE OPENS ON SOCCER FIELD CAPTURED ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

The eastbound lanes of I-80 near Wharton are not expected to reopen for another two months.

