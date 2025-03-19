Sunrise partial solar eclipse happens March 29 for parts of US

NEW YORK – It’s time to dig out those solar eclipse glasses from last year and have them handy for a partial solar eclipse in the northeastern U.S.

On March 29, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, creating a partial eclipse as the lunar shadow falls on the Atlantic Ocean, including parts of the U.S. and Canada.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Sun, Moon and Earth alignment happening before breakfast.

Where and when will the partial eclipse be visible?

The eclipse will be visible in Europe, western Africa, eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S. The timing of the event will be better for those across the Atlantic Ocean, who are hours ahead of the U.S.

In the U.S., this partial eclipse is for the early risers. So grab your coffee or whatever your breakfast of champions is, and step outside with sunrise.

Cities along the Interstate 95 corridor will see a partial eclipse, but it begins before sunrise for places including Boston, New York, and Philadelphia, leaving just a few minutes to see this celestial show before it's over.

The NASA table below shows the timeline of the March 29 eclipse. The farther north you are in the Northeast, the greater your coverage of the Sun. Portland, Maine, will experience 64% coverage, but Washington will see just a sliver of the Sun covered at 1%.

How to view the March 29 partial eclipse?

Unlike a total solar eclipse – when the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun for several minutes – a partial eclipse does not allow you to look directly at the Sun without eye protection at any time.

To view a partial eclipse, you must wear your certified solar eclipse glasses for the entirety of the event. These glasses need to meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for direct Sun viewing, according to the American Astronomical Society.

Regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing any partial or annular eclipse because sunglasses allow more sunlight than is safe for your eyes.

It’s been nearly a year since the April total solar eclipse. If you are planning to reuse your eclipse glasses, just be sure to inspect the lenses for any scratches or damage. Do not use the glasses if they are damaged or the solar filters are loose from their frames.

For children unable to follow instructions and keep those glasses on (hello, toddler parents), it’s best to view the eclipse indirectly through a pinhole projector or a live video of the event online.

A partial eclipse is also indirectly visible through the shadows you can create with your hands or other objects.

