The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Mountain snow, high winds return to West

Start your day with the latest weather news – Mountain snow and flooding rain return to the West while a celestial show could be in store for much of the U.S. Tuesday. Plus, a multiday severe weather event returns to end the workweek.
It's Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
West gets slammed again
Another atmospheric river is bringing high winds, flooding rain and heavy mountain snow to California and Oregon.
Winter weather alerts are in effect for much of Oregon, Northern California and the Sierra Nevada, where heavy snow is expected through Wednesday.
Gusty winds are expected throughout much of the day for the West, and officials warn that downed power lines and trees could result in power outages.
Things to know:
- What California's excessive snow, rain mean for state's reservoirs
- Drought marches on for parts of California despite historic rainfall, snow
- Why California is primed for landslides
5 planets will align in sky tonight
Skywatchers and amateur astronomers are in for a treat Tuesday evening as five planets – plus the moon – will be visible in almost an arc shape as seen from Earth.
Here's when and how to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus.
Multiday severe weather threat returns
Severe weather chances return to end the workweek. Another multiday severe weather threat looms for the Plains, Midwest and South in the month's final days, less than a week after Friday's deadly tornadoes that tore across Mississippi and Alabama.
Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Thursday in portions of the central and southern Plains. A much larger area of severe thunderstorms is expected Friday and Friday night, centered over the Mississippi Valley.
