The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Mountain snow, high winds return to West

It's Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

West gets slammed again

Another atmospheric river is bringing high winds, flooding rain and heavy mountain snow to California and Oregon.

Winter weather alerts are in effect for much of Oregon, Northern California and the Sierra Nevada, where heavy snow is expected through Wednesday.

Gusty winds are expected throughout much of the day for the West, and officials warn that downed power lines and trees could result in power outages.

Forecast rain totals through Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know:

5 planets will align in sky tonight

Skywatchers and amateur astronomers are in for a treat Tuesday evening as five planets – plus the moon – will be visible in almost an arc shape as seen from Earth.

Here's when and how to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus.

Multiday severe weather threat returns

Severe weather chances return to end the workweek. Another multiday severe weather threat looms for the Plains, Midwest and South in the month's final days, less than a week after Friday's deadly tornadoes that tore across Mississippi and Alabama.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Thursday in portions of the central and southern Plains. A much larger area of severe thunderstorms is expected Friday and Friday night, centered over the Mississippi Valley.

The severe weather outlooks for Thursday and Friday, March 30-31, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



