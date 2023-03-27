Scope of catastrophic destruction after deadly Mississippi tornado seen in jarring before and after photos

ROLLING FORK, Miss. – Heartbreaking images are emerging in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, days after a violent and deadly tornado tore through the community of 2,000 people, and while the destruction on the ground is visible as far as the eye can see, an even more jarring look at the catastrophic destruction is seen in before and after satellite images above the scene.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said at least 21 people were killed in Mississippi, and officials in Alabama say one person was killed there when the severe weather outbreak began on Friday night.

Most of the deaths in Mississippi were reported in Rolling Fork, which took a direct hit from a monstrous tornado that was given a preliminary rating of EF-4 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with winds of at least 166 mph.

Satellite images taken last December above Rolling Fork show city hall, the library, the post office and homes, but after the tornado tore through town, all that can be seen in satellite images above the same area appears to be debris that litters the landscape.

Homes that once stood were reduced to rubble, and trees that survived the storm were seen stripped of their leaves and bark.

The same catastrophic destruction can be seen in satellite images taken high above an auto parts store, hardware store, motel and bar.

What once looked like your typical all-American city was reduced to piles of bricks. And structures that remained standing appear to have lost walls and roofs.

Homes were destroyed in the tight-knit community, and jaw-dropping before and after images show the tornado’s strength.

Trees were wiped away, and houses that people spent their lives building were obliterated along Walnut, Mulberry and Lindsey streets in Rolling Fork.

Another series of before and after satellite images show another angle of the city hall, the post office and a water tower.

The force of the tornado’s EF-4 winds obliterated the water tower, which can be seen lying on its side split in half.

A wider satellite view above Rolling Fork clearly shows the path of the tornado, which moved from the southwestern part of the community through the downtown area and exited in the northeastern section of the city.

Trees, homes and businesses are gone, with debris scattered across the area.

Another series of before and after photos show how the tornado ripped through a mobile home community, sending debris hundreds of feet away into a field.

Trees that once stood along the community’s perimeter were also uprooted and snapped like matchsticks.

Satellite images taken in 2020 show the luscious green landscape with colorful trees and a quaint river flowing.

After the tornado tore through, trees were seen toppled, homes were ripped away from their foundations and destroyed, and the water tower can be seen on its side no longer providing water to the community.

The final before and after shot shows the town of Rolling Fork before the violent tornado and the destruction left behind.

You can see the path the tornado took through the community, destroying everything in its path.