The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: East Coast storm could impact search efforts after bridge collapse

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and National Red Wagon Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Baltimore bridge collapse recovery efforts could be impacted by East Coast storm

A storm system that is forecast to move up the East Coast this week will likely affect search and recovery efforts underway in the aftermath of a bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland. The bridge tumbled into a river after being hit by a cargo ship Tuesday morning. The storm will begin near Florida, where flooding is possible in the Jacksonville area Wednesday. It will move toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, dumping upwards of 3-5 inches of rain in some places.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Back-to-back storms bring flood threat to California

It’s been a stormy March for much of the West Coast, and the final week of the month looks to continue that trend. A storm will hit the Northwest on Wednesday before a second storm brings inches of rain and snow to California through the weekend. Los Angeles faces a risk of flooding on both Friday and Saturday.

The excessive rainfall outlooks for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 12 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather has issued its first official forecast for April 8th , showing who has the best chance of having clear skies during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Don't miss

FOX Weather’s Special "Weathering With Grace" airs at 9 p.m. ET on Good Friday. Here’s a preview of one of the stories of resilience you’ll see.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.