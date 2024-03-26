Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: East Coast storm could impact search efforts after bridge collapse

Start your day with the latest weather news – A storm that is forecast to move up the East Coast of the U.S. this week and dump heavy rain along the way will likely affect search and recovery efforts after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: March 27, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and National Red Wagon Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Baltimore bridge collapse recovery efforts could be impacted by East Coast storm

A storm system that is forecast to move up the East Coast this week will likely affect search and recovery efforts underway in the aftermath of a bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland. The bridge tumbled into a river after being hit by a cargo ship Tuesday morning. The storm will begin near Florida, where flooding is possible in the Jacksonville area Wednesday. It will move toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, dumping upwards of 3-5 inches of rain in some places.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Wednesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Back-to-back storms bring flood threat to California

It’s been a stormy March for much of the West Coast, and the final week of the month looks to continue that trend. A storm will hit the Northwest on Wednesday before a second storm brings inches of rain and snow to California through the weekend. Los Angeles faces a risk of flooding on both Friday and Saturday.

The excessive rainfall outlooks for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 12 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather has issued its first official forecast for April 8th, showing who has the best chance of having clear skies during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

First look at April 8th solar eclipse cloud cover forecast

As the April 8th total solar eclipse approaches, FOX Weather is releasing the first forecast for the eclipse day. Less than two weeks out, the South and parts of northern Maine have a higher chance of less cloud cover on April 8th.

FOX Weather’s Special "Weathering With Grace" airs at 9 p.m. ET on Good Friday. Here’s a preview of one of the stories of resilience you’ll see.

Hurricane Ian destroyed an episcopal church on Sanibel Island in Florida. FOX Weather's special "Weathering With Grace" shows how communities are rebuilding after natural disasters. 01:44

Weathering With Grace: Florida church destroyed during Hurricane Ian rebuilds

Hurricane Ian destroyed an episcopal church on Sanibel Island in Florida. FOX Weather's special "Weathering With Grace" shows how communities are rebuilding after natural disasters.

