See it: Rainbow appears in the middle of the night during full Worm Moon

HANSVILLE, Wash. — Spotting a rainbow in early spring is no rare feat. But how about spotting one at 2:30 a.m.?

Such was the case early Monday morning near Seattle when a time-lapse camera caught the colorful arc in the middle of the night that was caused by the moonlight.

The full Worm Moon peeked through the clouds early Monday morning, shining a bright enough light to create this treat for any early birds awake in the pre-dawn hours just outside the Seattle area.

HOW DOES A RAINBOW FORM?

The show was visible for about 10 minutes before fading. It was captured on a long-exposure time-lapse camera, the primary purpose of which is watching for the Northern Lights. Instead, it captured lights much closer to the ground.



Rainbows form through a combination of light reflection and refraction inside water drops. Usually, it’s the sun responsible for providing the light, but in this case, the "rainbow" was created by light from the moon.