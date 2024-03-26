Baltimore bridge collapse rescue operations hampered by cold temperatures Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE – Multiple vehicles were sent into the frigid water Tuesday morning in Baltimore after a shipping container vessel collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing a portion of it to collapse.

U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders received a report into their regional command center at 1:27 a.m. EDT reporting a 948-foot Singapore-flagged containership collided with the bridge along Interstate 695.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said rescue crews are currently working to save at least seven people who are believed to be in the Patapsco River. It is unclear how many vehicles entered the water at this time, but officials have classified this as a mass casualty event. No specific information regarding fatalities has been released.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to Synergy Marine Group, the owners and managers of the "Dali" ship, all crew members and pilots have been accounted for, and there are no reported injuries. The ship was en route from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, as its ultimate destination.

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said that two people had been pulled from the river as of 6:30 a.m. EDT, with one of them being rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.

"We are still very much in an active search and rescue posture, and we will continue to be for some time," Wallace told reporters during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Baltimore's Martin State Airport reported air temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s during the collision. Water temperatures were in the upper 40s.

Response boat crews from Coast Guard Stations Curtis Bay and Annapolis have crews deployed to the incident for active search and rescue. FBI Baltimore personnel are also on the scene and working with local, state and federal agencies.

CENTURY-OLD ‘BONNIE AND CLYDE' BRIDGE IN TEXAS WASHED AWAY BY FLOODED SAN JACINTO RIVER

It has been determined that the incident was not related to terrorism, according to Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. It was still too early in the investigation to determine if the ship lost power before hitting the bridge.

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew along with Coast Guard investigators and pollution responders to the incident.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued regarding the incident, and a 2,000-yard safety zone was issued for the surrounding waters. Mariners are urged to avoid the area.

Wallace said the tide was coming back in, and the current influence in the water presented a challenge for search and rescue crews. However, despite the conditions, crews could still dive.

"The fact that there may be trauma involved. They have been in the water an extended period of time," he added. "But also remember, we're battling darkness. It's quite possible that we may have somebody there that we've not seen yet. We're going to rely on the experts, which are our dive masters … to tell us when they believe we've reached that non-survivability."

All lanes around the bridge are closed, and traffic is being detoured.

"Well, this is a tragedy, as you can never imagine," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a news conference Tuesday morning. "I was awake when Chief Wallace called me, but never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumbled down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie."

WORLD'S LONGEST TIMBER-TOWERED SUSPENSION BRIDGE OPENS TO DARING SIGHTSEERS IN MICHIGAN

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency as his office was in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore's mayor and other emergency personnel on the scene.

The bridge, named after Francis Scott Key, who wrote "The Star-Spangled Banner," collapsed just two days after the 47th anniversary of its completion on March 24, 1977.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.