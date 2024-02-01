Texas rainfall washes away infamous century-old 'Bonnie and Clyde' bridge into flooded San Jacinto River

CONROE, Texas – A metal bridge once used as a meeting place for an American bank-robbing duo during the Great Depression has been destroyed by recent rainfall in Texas.

The 114-year-old iron truss "Bonnie and Clyde" bridge collapsed into the overflowing San Jacinto River late last month in Conroe, located in Montgomery County.

Larry Foerster, chairman of the county's historical commission, discovered last Thursday that the old FM 2854 bridge had washed away due to the flooding.

About 5 inches of rainfall were recorded in Conroe for three days since the previous Monday.

"In spite of good faith efforts to save the old frail bridge, sadly the cost of restoration was prohibitive," Foerster told FOX Weather. "So the memory of the old bridge is figuratively, and literally, being washed away."

The bridge was constructed in 1910, according to county and state records, and served as the old Highway 105 bridge running from Conroe to Montgomery.

During the 1930s, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, along with Clyde's cousin, Dude Barrow, held family reunions under the old one-lane bridge in Conroe, according to Foerster.

The duo were shot to death by officers in an ambush near Sailes, Bienville Parish, Louisiana on May 23, 1934, after one of the most colorful and spectacular manhunts the nation had seen up to that time, according to the FBI.