The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New Orleans among Gulf Coast cities on alert for severe weather

Top weather news for Monday, March 24, 2025: The central and eastern Gulf Coast, including New Orleans, will be bracing for severe weather on Monday one day after tornado-ravaged communities in the South were slammed by powerful thunderstorms.
New Orleans on alert as severe weather sweeps across central, eastern Gulf Coast Monday
The central and eastern Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Tallahassee, Florida, will be on alert for powerful thunderstorms on Monday, one day after severe weather slammed communities from Texas to Kentucky with large hail, damaging wind gusts and even some reports of tornadoes.
Dramatic images showed damage after large hail fell in Kerrville, Texas, while video showed a tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
The tornado in Rolling Fork came the day before the two-year anniversary of a deadly EF-4 twister that devastated the community.
Evacuations ordered in Helene-ravaged North Carolina as wildfires continue to burn
Three wildfires in western North Carolina are proving challenging for firefighters to beat because of rough terrain and debris left behind by Hurricane Helene.
The Black Cove, Deep Woods and Fish Hook fires continue burning in Polk County, an area devastated by Helene last year. Officials said evacuation orders were in place for several areas surrounding the Black Cove and Deep Woods fires.
The communities under evacuation orders in Polk County were located near the Henderson County line.
Temperature divide has millions sweating in West while those in East hang onto jackets
After a cooler few weeks for millions of people in the western U.S., a ridge of high pressure will usher in warmer temperatures that could break some records. Meanwhile, for those in the Northeast, near- or below-average temperatures will return, along with a more active weather pattern.
However, the FOX Forecast Center said that the incoming weather pattern will not only pull in warm air across the West but also serve as a much-needed break from the severe weather that has been slamming the Plains and South – for now.
Watch: Fishermen reel in massive great white shark on North Carolina beach
A team of North Carolina fishermen had the catch of a lifetime this month when they reeled in a 12-foot-long great white shark from the surf of the Atlantic Ocean.
Video recorded on March 15 from the Outer Banks region shows the intense half-hour it took to reel in the monster shark.
