Extreme Weather
Survivors mark 1 year after deadly EF-4 tornado forever changed Mississippi town

The Mississippi community with a population of less than 2,000 people was reshaped by the natural disaster. Almost a third of the population in Rolling Fork lost their homes that day. One year later, new construction houses are slowly becoming homes to those who lost everything.

Survivors remember deadly Rolling Fork tornado one year after severe weather outbreak

Family and friends of the 21 victims of the EF-4 tornado in Mississippi are reflecting one year later as the community of Rolling Fork rebuilds. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne is in Rolling Fork where survivors are remembering the deadly severe weather outbreak. 

ROLLING FORK, Miss. – Survivors are remembering the day a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Rolling Fork, forever changing their small Mississippi community.

On March 24, 2023, 21 people were killed in Mississippi during a severe weather outbreak, with most of the casualties reported in Rolling Fork.

The storm produced a deadly EF-4 tornado and two EF-3s in Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.

Throughout its nearly 60-mile path, the EF-4 twister produced a maximum of 195-mph winds in Rolling Fork and was on the ground for a terrifying 71 minutes. 

SCOPE OF CATASTROPHIC DESTRUCTION AFTER DEADLY MISSISSIPPI TORNADO SEEN IN JARRING BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS

The natural disaster reshaped the community with less than 2,000 people. Almost a third of the population in Rolling Fork lost their homes that day.

OVER 20 DEAD AFTER MISSISSIPPI TORNADOES LEVEL TOWNS WHILE CARVING 100-MILE PATH OF DESTRUCTION ACROSS SOUTH

One year later, some survivors still live in temporary housing or hotels as they wait for their homes to be rebuilt. Newly built homes are popping up as the recovery continues. 

Meanwhile, entire neighborhoods are nothing but concrete pads where more than 40 houses were once homes to 42 families. 

  Friends and family release balloons in memory of Brenda Odems, one of the 21 victims killed in a tornado on March 24, 2023.
    

    Friends and family release balloons in memory of Brenda Odems, one of the 21 victims killed in a tornado on March 24, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. (Image: Katie Byrne/FOX Weather) ( )

  Aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area March 27, 2023.
    

    Aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area March 27, 2023. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP)

  The remains of crushed house and cars are seen in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on March 25, 2023, after a tornado touched down in the area.
    

    The remains of crushed house and cars are seen in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on March 25, 2023, after a tornado touched down in the area. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP)

  Rolling Fork, MS Tornado Recovery
    

    Drone video shows the status of cleanup efforts in Rolling Fork, Miss. one month after a deadly EF-4 tornado tore through the region.  (Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)

  Crews work to clear the land under a giant American flag that flies on a crane in the midst of destruction wrought by a massive tornado that laid waste to much of the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on March 28, 2023.
    

    Crews work to clear the land under a giant American flag that flies on a crane in the midst of destruction wrought by a massive tornado that laid waste to much of the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on March 28, 2023. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

  A tractor-trailer is seen mangled March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado hit the rural town.
    

    A tractor-trailer is seen mangled March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado hit the rural town. (Robert Ray)

Sunday was marked with memorials for some of the victims, including a balloon release in memory of Brenda Odems, one of the tornado victims.

ROLLING FORK TORNADO SURVIVOR DESCRIBES 'APOCALYPSE' AFTER SAVAGE STORM DECIMATES MISSISSIPPI TOWN

Survivors are taking comfort in their community as they remember the chaos and the tragedy of the March 24, 2023, tornado.

Tracy Harden and her husband Tim saved nine people during the tornado by sheltering them inside the cooler at their business, Chuck's Dairy Bar. She was later awarded the FOX Nation Weather Award for Courage.

Rolling Fork, MS restaurant owner saves lives during EF-4 tornado

Tracy Harden, owner of Chuck's Dairy Bar, recounts the moments when employees sheltered in a cooler during a massive tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. 

"Today, for a lot of us, is painful, but I woke up this morning taking a lot of comfort in the fact that so many of us will get to be together," Harden said.

