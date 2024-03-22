The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Stormy weather from coast to coast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, March 23, 2024, and World Meteorological Day! It's also National Puppy Day and possibly National "Maybe Next Year" Day for your brackets (if it wasn't already on Thursday or Friday).

Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather.

Saturday soaker in the Northeast

Major cities along the I-95 corridor in the Northeast, including New York, Philadelphia and Boston, are expecting rain pretty much from start to finish on Saturday – and perhaps too much of it. Flood Watches cover the region for as much as 2-3 inches of rain. Meanwhile farther inland, it's heavy snows on tap with 6 or more inches likely with some areas likely to see a foot of snow.

Saturday's weather forecast for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Snowstorms to dump several inches of snow across northern US

A major early- spring storm that began the weekend with drenching rains and mountain snows along the Pacific Coast is expected to push east of the Rockies late Saturday and continuing into next week, as it brings heavy snow , ice, severe storms and colder air, affecting a wide swath of the country.

For the Upper Midwest, it could become the strongest springtime snowstorm in several years with expected snowfall totals reaching well over a foot in the eastern Dakotas and parts of Minnesota.

The snowfall forecast for the northern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



On the other side of the storm: Severe weather possible

On the warm side of the system Sunday, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms , some of which could be strong to severe, can be expected from Texas to the Ohio Valley.

This severe weather threat will consist of a few supercells initially, followed by a narrow evolving squall line that will pose an increasing risk of damaging winds, large hail and a couple of tornadoes . The threat will diminish late Sunday evening.

The setup for a storm in the Northeast this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 17 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. We’ve put together a helpful guide that gives you everything you need to know about the April 8th event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Drone video captured scenes of Downtown Milwaukee covered in snow:

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.

