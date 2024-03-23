Torrential rains slam I-95 corridor as heavy snow pummels inland Northeast

NEW YORK — A strong coastal storm is washing out Saturday with a steady drumbeat of heavy rains and gusty winds across the Northeast’s Interstate 95 corridor while heavy snow piles up along the inland areas of New England.

Rain is already falling across the coastal regions Saturday morning and will only increase in intensity into the afternoon and evening as the storm's center swirls just off New York City and Boston.

"It is going to be a washout, my friends," says FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera. "Even having an umbrella at times is going to be tough because of the wind that will be coming through. You know when we get a heavy soaking rain that actually goes through the umbrella? That’s what we’re talking about."

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing.

Flood Watches stretch along the Atlantic shores from Washington, D.C., through New York City and Boston into Bar Harbor, Maine.

Widespread rainfall totals of at least 2-3 inches are likely during the day, with some areas receiving as much as 5 inches of rain under more intense rain bands and even some thunderstorms.

Northeast Flood Alerts

"The ground’s still saturated — yes we’ve had a wimpy winter in terms of our total snowfall, but it’s the rain where we’ve been faring all right," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith, adding that much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic is running about 1-3 inches above average for rainfall since Jan. 1.

In addition, Wind Advisories cover more than 30 million along the Northeast I-95 corridor as gusts will reach 40-50 mph across the coastal regions, leading to potential power outages and travel delays at the region’s busy airports.

Northeast Rain Forecast

Steady rains will last into Saturday night, but even as the storm and rains pull away, gusty winds will linger into Sunday morning, ushering in a push of chilly air.

Heavy snow blankets inland Northeast

That chilly air is already entrenched in much of the inland Northeast and northern New England, where Saturday is marked with heavy snowfall instead.

Snow will continue to fall from northern Pennsylvania into Maine on Saturday morning, but the heaviest snow is expected from northeastern New York through Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Northeast Snow Forecast

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the region through Saturday night as more than 12 inches of snow is possible, though some higher elevations could even receive 18-24 inches of snow. Snow will be very heavy at times, making for difficult travel.

In addition, with temperatures on the freezing fringe, the snow will be wet to very wet. Those high snow weights will further strain power lines, adding additional threats to power outages in the region.

Northeast Winter Alerts

Central New England areas in the transition between the heavy snows to the north and the drenching rains along the coast could also see periods of freezing rain, creating a thin glaze of ice that will only add to the messy travel impacts in the region.

The storm will quickly move out of the region Saturday night, ending the precipitation threats, but chilly air will remain in place into early next week, with highs only in the 30s and 40s on Sunday.