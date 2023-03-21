The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Latest California storm wanes as South prepares for storms

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 22, 2023, and also National West Virginia Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Latest storm to pummel California begins exit

Storm after storm has been pummeling California over the past several weeks. The latest in this series will begin moving east of the region Wednesday, but not before dumping more rain and snow on areas already hit hard by recent bouts of precipitation. The silver lining is that all of this inclement weather has drastically improved the drought in California.

The rain forecast as of March 22, 2023.

Things to know

Threat of severe storms increasing in South this week

The risk of severe storms is low Wednesday and is centered outside the South. That changes Thursday and Friday as the risk of severe weather is focused on parts of Texas and Oklahoma before moving east into Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The severe weather outlook for the next three days.

Bonus reads

