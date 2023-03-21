The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Latest California storm wanes as South prepares for storms
Start your day with the latest weather news – The latest in a string of storms to wallop California in recent weeks is exiting the region. Attention now turns to the South, where the threat of severe storms increases this week.
It's Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Latest storm to pummel California begins exit
Storm after storm has been pummeling California over the past several weeks. The latest in this series will begin moving east of the region Wednesday, but not before dumping more rain and snow on areas already hit hard by recent bouts of precipitation. The silver lining is that all of this inclement weather has drastically improved the drought in California.
Things to know
Threat of severe storms increasing in South this week
The risk of severe storms is low Wednesday and is centered outside the South. That changes Thursday and Friday as the risk of severe weather is focused on parts of Texas and Oklahoma before moving east into Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.
