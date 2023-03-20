The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding rain, heavy Sierra snow batter California again

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Another round of flooding rain, heavy Sierra snow batters California

Another powerful storm is slamming into California with hurricane-force wind gusts, heavy rain and Sierra Nevada snow across a region that has been pounded by relentless storms since December.

The FOX Forecast Center said strong winds from the Central California coast to Southern California could lead to tree damage and power outages, as gusts could reach as high as 80 mph.

Most areas in Central California can expect to see about an inch of rain, but some locally higher amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible. The highest rain totals are expected closer to the coast, with places like Monterey and Bakersfield potentially seeing 2 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts.

Southern California, including Los Angeles and San Diego, could also see rain totals of around 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts.

In the Sierra Nevada, an additional 2 to 4 feet of snow with wind gusts as high as 60 mph are possible in the highest elevations starting early Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday. The National Weather Service also warned drivers of up to 3 inches of snow on Interstate 5's Grapevine into Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds will also be an issue, and blowing snow will reduce visibility on the roads. Travel is discouraged as these conditions will make driving dangerous.

The Los Angeles and San Diego areas both face the risk of flash flooding on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.





Things to know:

‘Humanity is on thin ice’

Action to prevent and reverse the deadly and devastating effects of climate change around the world must be taken immediately before it’s too late, warned a new United Nations climate change report released Monday.

"Humanity is on thin ice, and that ice is melting fast," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message. "The climate time bomb is ticking, but today’s IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report is a how-to guide to defuse the climate time bomb," he added. "It’s a survival guide for humanity."

The IPCC report said that more than 100 years of burning fossil fuels and unequal and unsustainable energy and land use have led to global warming of 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

"This has resulted in more frequent and more intense extreme weather events that have caused increasingly dangerous impacts on nature and people in every region of the world," the press release noted.

Guterres stressed that now is the time for G20 members to come together to pool resources, scientific capabilities and technology to make carbon neutrality a reality by 2050.

"Every country must be part of the solution," he said. "Demanding others move first only ensures humanity comes last."

Bonus Reads:

