The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather outbreak possible in South today

Millions across South face threat of dangerous storms

The FOX Forecast Center will be busy tracking thunderstorms moving through the South on Thursday as a severe weather outbreak appears possible. Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are all possible with any severe storms that develop. The most likely area for severe storms covers a large swath of the southern U.S., from Texas and Oklahoma eastward into Mississippi and western Alabama. The area of highest concern stretches from near Dallas-Fort Worth eastward through the Ark-La-Tex region and into south-central Arkansas. Flash flooding is also likely from northeastern Texas and eastern Oklahoma into the mid-South and the lower Ohio Valley. Now is a good time to review your weather safety plans and ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

The severe weather outlook for March 2, 2023.

Things to know

Winter storm starting run at Midwest, Northeast

After dumping several feet of snow in California earlier this week that prompted the closure of Yosemite National Park, the Southwest will get the bulk of the snow on Thursday. The storm responsible for all the nasty weather across the U.S. this week is headed north from there, bringing a wide swath of snow to the Midwest and Northeast by Friday. The highest totals are expected across interior portions of New England.

The snowfall forecast as of March 2, 2023.

Bonus reads

