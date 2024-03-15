The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, flood threats remain in South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, March 16, 2024, and National Everything You Do Is Right Day. And you're already off to a good start by beginning your day here with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe storms stick around in the South

The nation has seen three days in a row with multiple severe weather alerts, and Saturday looks to make it four as parts of Texas and the South are once again painted in the severe weather risk zone. For Austin and San Antonio, it's déjà vu as those cities were under threat on Friday as well. Large hail will be the greatest concern from these severe thunderstorms, but damaging wind gusts of 60 mph and a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. Heavy rains could lead to flash flooding across south Texas and the Gulf Coast Saturday.

The severe weather outlook for Saturday.

Cleanup continues after deadly tornadoes

Several communities across the Ohio Valley are still working to clean up after multiple tornadoes swept through the region Thursday night. At least three people died in Ohio as a tornado tore through Logan County, while 38 were injured when an EF-3 twister hit Winchester, Indiana. Winchester's tornado now rates as the strongest in the US so far this year.

One of the Ohio tornadoes that hit Fryburg was caught on video. Listen to the photographer tell how he was close enough that he felt the tug of the tornado trying to pull him through his front door:

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 24 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. If you want to catch a glimpse of the once in a lifetime event from a national park, we've got you covered. Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

