The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, flood threats remain in South

Start your day with the latest weather news – Texas and the southern U.S. faces another day of severe storms -- the fourth day in a row of severe weather in the nation.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Although the severe threat won't quite be what it was during the week, it won't be going away completely as storms will continue to impact the southern U.S. this weekend. In addition to the chance for severe weather, heavy rain and flooding will be a concern, especially across Texas and the Gulf Coast. 02:53

Strong storms target Texas on Saturday for second straight day

Although the severe threat won't quite be what it was during the week, it won't be going away completely as storms will continue to impact the southern U.S. this weekend. In addition to the chance for severe weather, heavy rain and flooding will be a concern, especially across Texas and the Gulf Coast.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, March 16, 2024, and National Everything You Do Is Right Day. And you're already off to a good start by beginning your day here with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms stick around in the South

The nation has seen three days in a row with multiple severe weather alerts, and Saturday looks to make it four as parts of Texas and the South are once again painted in the severe weather risk zone. For Austin and San Antonio, it's déjà vu as those cities were under threat on Friday as well. Large hail will be the greatest concern from these severe thunderstorms, but damaging wind gusts of 60 mph and a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.  Heavy rains could lead to flash flooding across south Texas and the Gulf Coast Saturday.

The severe weather outlook for Saturday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Cleanup continues after deadly tornadoes

Several communities across the Ohio Valley are still working to clean up after multiple tornadoes swept through the region Thursday night. At least three people died in Ohio as a tornado tore through Logan County, while 38 were injured when an EF-3 twister hit Winchester, Indiana. Winchester's tornado now rates as the strongest in the US so far this year.  

  Tornado damage scene around Indian Lake Friday morning in Logan County, Ohio
One of the Ohio tornadoes that hit Fryburg was caught on video. Listen to the photographer tell how he was close enough that he felt the tug of the tornado trying to pull him through his front door:

A powerful tornado was seen spinning through Fryburg, Ohio, on Thursday just before it moved east and caused destruction in Indian Lake. Fryburg resident Chad Steinke joins FOX Weather to discuss his experience witnessing this devastating tornado. 03:49

Fryburg, Ohio resident captures powerful tornado tearing through town

A powerful tornado was seen spinning through Fryburg, Ohio, on Thursday just before it moved east and caused destruction in Indian Lake. Fryburg resident Chad Steinke joins FOX Weather to discuss his experience witnessing this devastating tornado.

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 24 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. If you want to catch a glimpse of the once in a lifetime event from a national park, we've got you covered. Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

The solar eclipse on April 8 is a highly anticipated event and is expected to cause a surge in tourism as it passes diagonally across the U.S from south to east. FOX Weather Meteorologist Jason Frazer provides more information on this exciting phenomenon. 02:12

Making It Rain: Upcoming total eclipse promising tourism surge

The solar eclipse on April 8 is a highly anticipated event and is expected to cause a surge in tourism as it passes diagonally across the U.S from south to east. FOX Weather Meteorologist Jason Frazer provides more information on this exciting phenomenon.

