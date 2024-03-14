The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms remain in South as snow winds down in Denver

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, March 15, 2024, and National Kansas Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe storms return to South

After deadly storms tore across parts of the Midwest and South on Thursday, severe weather is a concern once again in the southern U.S. on Friday. In addition to the threat of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, the region also faces a risk of flooding. The worst of the storms are expected in Texas, while the flooding risk stretches into parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee, as well.

The severe weather outlook for Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Rockies winter storm coming to an end

A snowstorm that has buried parts of the Rocky Mountains is coming to an end Friday. The heaviest snow, by far, has fallen in the mountains of Colorado, just to the west of Denver. However, more than a foot of snow has been reported on the southern side of the Denver metro.

Winter weather alerts in effect for the western U.S.

(FOX Weather)



El Niño fading as La Niña looms for summer

An abnormal warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean, known as an El Niño, is winding down. Forecasters believe that the pattern’s opposite, known as a La Niña, is expected to take hold by the summer. That has implications for weather across the U.S. and for the upcoming hurricane season.

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 24 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. We’ve put together a guide about eye safety during the eclipse. Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Watch this

Video shows one of the twisters reported Thursday as it crossed the Ohio River.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

