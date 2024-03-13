Denver faces biggest snowstorm in 3 years as winter storm could dump over foot of snow on Front Range

DENVER – A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Denver and Boulder areas as a major snowstorm moving into Colorado and the Front Range from the Northwest is expected to dump heavy snow across the region, likely leading to travel issues along major highways such as interstates 25, 70 and 80, as well as delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport (DEN).

This powerful winter storm comes three years to the day that Denver saw its last high-impact snowstorm.

A three-hour radar loop showing snow (blue) and rain (green) pushing into Colorado and the Front Range.

"So, the Pi Day blizzard of 2021 was epic for Denver," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "In fact, we had snow totals that were huge, well over 2 feet of snow."

And while the FOX Forecast Center isn't expecting to see snow totals that high, Denver could still pick up about a foot of snow, while Boulder could see snow totals higher than that.

Even higher totals are expected in the Rocky Mountains to the west.

When will the snow begin in Denver?

Snow began in parts of Utah on Tuesday and spread into places like Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado on Wednesday.

Denver will initially see rain as the storm gets underway, but it will transition to snow Wednesday evening and increase during the overnight hours and into Thursday.

By Thursday morning, the FOX Forecast Center expects moderate to heavy snow falling across Colorado as winds from the northeast meet up with the Rocky Mountains and are forced upward.

While the snow should remain powdery in the mountains, it will be heavy and wet in the Denver metro.

The National Weather Service office in Boulder said scattered power outages are a concern in areas of the Front Range that do receive heavier snowfall amounts since the snow is expected to be wet and heavy.

The snow will continue for much of Thursday before winding down Thursday night.

However, snow is expected to continue into Friday in the mountains of southern Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

Is Denver under a Winter Storm Warning?

Winter weather alerts stretch across seven states in the West, including Colorado, where a majority of the Winter Storm Warnings are in effect.

Denver, Boulder, Castle Rock and Georgetown are all included in the Winter Storm Warnings, while cities such as Colorado Springs and Aspen are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Fort Collins is among the communities under a Winter Storm Watch.

How much snow will fall in Denver?

This graphic shows forecast snow totals in the Denver area.

The higher elevations of the Rockies will see the highest snow totals from this winter storm, but major cities across the region will also be impacted by significant snow.

The city of Denver is expected to pick up between 8 and 12 inches of snow, but a wide range of totals is expected across the Denver metro area because of the varying elevations along the Front Range.

"The western suburbs are going to see higher totals," Merwin said. "So, if you live in Littleton and Morrison going up into the foothills, you’re going to see a lot more than what you’re going to see if you live in Aurora."

Boulder could also end up receiving a snow jackpot from this storm.

This graphic shows forecast snow totals in the Rockies.

The NWS office in Boulder said the city of Boulder, in addition to the western suburbs of Denver, could see up to 16 inches of snow, with up to 20 inches of snow possible west of Interstate 25.

In addition, the NWS warned that travel will be dangerous due to heavy snowfall and gusting winds as high as 35 mph.

"Difficult to nearly impossible travel conditions may develop in portions of the Boulder - western Denver suburbs - Monument Hill Corridor due to the heavy, wet snowfall," the NWS said.

Two to 3 feet of snow is possible for mountain communities like Golden, Morrison and Nederland. Idaho Springs could see up to 2 feet of snow from this winter storm.