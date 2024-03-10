The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storm isn’t finished with Northeast just yet
Start your day with the latest weather news – A winter storm that blasted the northeastern U.S. over the weekend lingers in the region Monday, producing both snow and high winds.
It's Monday, March 11, 2024, and National 311 Day.
Dangerous winds expected in Northeast
A powerful winter storm that pummeled the Northeast with snow and rain over the weekend will continue Monday with high winds sweeping through the region. A Wind Advisory has been issued for a large swath of the highly populated Interstate 95 corridor, stretching from Maine to North Carolina. High Wind Warnings are also in effect for parts of southwestern Virginia and western North Carolina.
(FOX Weather)
Dallas faces midweek severe weather threat
Forecasters have highlighted parts of four states for the potential of severe weather this week. Texas makes up most of the zone, with Dallas included in the area. Parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana are also included.
(FOX Weather)
Denver could get slammed with snow this week
A storm system hammering the Northwest early this week is expected to bring snow to the Intermountain West later in the week. Denver – one of the largest cities in the region – is expected to see plowable snow by Thursday. How much snow could fall remains to be seen.
(FOX Weather)
Watch this
The storm that pounded the Northeast this weekend pushed seawater ashore in a coastal New Hampshire town Sunday.
Before you go
Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.
