The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California mountains to be slammed with up to 12 feet of snow

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, March 1, 2024, and it's the start of meteorological spring. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

California mountains to be slammed by up to 12 feet of snow

A life-threatening snowstorm continues to pummel California's Sierra Nevada mountains as up to 12 feet of snow is possible by the time the system moves out.

Intense blizzard conditions are expected as winds will whip to more than 100 mph at some of the highest mountain peaks. Travel is not advised due to the anticipated reduced visibility on roads and mountain passes.

The snowfall forecast for the mountains of California.

(FOX Weather)



Deadly wildfires rage in Texas, Oklahoma

Historic wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma have torched more than 1 million acres. One of those fires, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, located in the Texas Panhandle, is the largest wildfire in the state's history. Hutchinson County officials said one person was killed, and dozens of structures were damaged.

While the area saw a bit of a reprieve from winds on Thursday, stronger winds, dry conditions and warmer temperatures are expected for Friday.

Rental homes are selling out fast for the eclipse

If you plan to travel for the 2024 total solar eclipse , it's time to book your hotel, cabin, house or yurt because Airbnb listings along the path of totality are getting a lot of clicks leading up to the April eclipse.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.