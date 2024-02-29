Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California mountains to be slammed with up to 12 feet of snow

Start your day with the latest weather news – A major snowstorm is underway in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. Blizzard conditions are likely with up to 12 feet of snow possible. Plus, a historic wildfire is ongoing across the Texas Panhandle.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, March 1, 2024, and it's the start of meteorological spring. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

California mountains to be slammed by up to 12 feet of snow

A life-threatening snowstorm continues to pummel California's Sierra Nevada mountains as up to 12 feet of snow is possible by the time the system moves out. 

Intense blizzard conditions are expected as winds will whip to more than 100 mph at some of the highest mountain peaks. Travel is not advised due to the anticipated reduced visibility on roads and mountain passes. 

Deadly wildfires rage in Texas, Oklahoma

Historic wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma have torched more than 1 million acres. One of those fires, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, located in the Texas Panhandle, is the largest wildfire in the state's history.  Hutchinson County officials said one person was killed, and dozens of structures were damaged.

While the area saw a bit of a reprieve from winds on Thursday, stronger winds, dry conditions and warmer temperatures are expected for Friday. 

Rental homes are selling out fast for the eclipse

If you plan to travel for the 2024 total solar eclipse, it's time to book your hotel, cabin, house or yurt because Airbnb listings along the path of totality are getting a lot of clicks leading up to the April eclipse.

