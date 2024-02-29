See it: California landslide causes parking lot to collapse by the sea

FERNDALE, Calif. – An oceanside parking lot in northern California collapsed during a landslide last week at the Fleener Creek Trailhead.

"Fleener Creek parking lot gave away to mother nature last night and a good portion of it is now in the ocean," posted Humboldt County 1st District Supervisor Rex Bohn on Feb. 24.

On Jan. 18, the trailhead and parking lot were temporarily closed by the Bureau of Land Management because of ongoing landslides.

According to the BLM, the landslides had damaged sections of wooden steps, as the soil beneath them had given way and made parts of the trail impassable.

"The situation has been exacerbated by ongoing winter storms. We will work to re-open the trail as soon as it can be repaired or rerouted safely," said Collin Ewing, manager of the BLM Arcata Field Office.

Many parts of California were drenched by atmospheric river storms in February. Soils became soaked and unstable, leading to landslides throughout the Golden State.

A couple examples include landslides north of Fleener Creek that caused road closures in Mendocino County, along with another landslide that poured onto a road in Lake County.

The area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory running from tonight at 10 p.m. PT until Saturday at 4 p.m. PT. According to the National Weather Service, travelers can expect to see widespread accumulation of small hail, which can create slick and dangerous conditions on the roads.