The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: March beginning with severe weather, snow threats

Start your day with the latest weather news – March is coming in like a lion with a powerful storm system that will produce severe weather in the South and heavy snow across the northern tier.
It's Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and the start of meteorological spring.
Yet another severe weather threat in storm-weary South
After tornadoes ripped across the Plains on Sunday, the remainder of this week will likely feature more stories of twisters. Wednesday starts with the highest likelihood of storms concentrated from northeastern Texas through the mid-South and into Middle Tennessee. The highest chance for severe weather appears to be Thursday in a wide swath that stretches from Texas and Oklahoma eastward to Mississippi.
Snow flies in Four Corners before heading to Northeast
Snow is falling Wednesday across the southern Rockies and the Four Corners region in the Southwest before the storm creating all this March mess sets its sights on the Northeast. Heavy snow is possible starting Wednesday night through Saturday in a large swath from Iowa to Michigan and eastward to New England.
Does March always come in like a lion?
Most people are familiar with the adage that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. Generally, it refers to the turbulent nature of the weather during the transition from cold winter to warm spring. But does it hold true? Sure, this March appears to be roaring to life, but FOX Weather dove into the data over the past decade to find out how often that actually happens.
