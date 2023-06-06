The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Air quality remains poor for millions in eastern US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and National Running Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Canadian wildfire smoke continues stranglehold on US skies

The hazy, smoky skies seen across much of the Northeast on Tuesday will continue Wednesday as wildfires continue burning in Canada and smoke streams south into the U.S. The smoke is also making for poor air quality for millions of Americans as far south as the Carolinas. The FOX Forecast Center says air quality will remain on the unhealthy side for at least the next couple of days for several places in the eastern U.S.

Current air quality readings.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Why wildfire smoke is turning the moon red

One of the good things, if you can call it that, about wildfire smoke is that it makes for some spectacular sunrises and sunsets. The same principle that creates vivid dawns and twilights recently gave the nearly full Moon an eerie red glow in Pennsylvania. Find out why that happens here.

California getting some rare June rain this week

It’s not often that we’re writing about rain in California this time of year. An omega block has set up shop across North America, and it’s kept unsettled weather spinning on either U.S. coast. This is creating showers and even some thunderstorms in California. It’s unusual because June is typically one of the driest months of the year for the state.

Mountain regions could see as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain. Other areas in California could see a half-inch of rainfall.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ

There is a disturbance near the Azores in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean that forecasters are watching. It has a low chance of development. No matter how it develops, it does not pose a threat to the U.S. For the latest developments throughout hurricane season, visit foxweather.com.

The tropical overview of the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.