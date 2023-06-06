The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Air quality remains poor for millions in eastern US
Start your day with the latest weather news – Wildfire smoke pouring into the U.S. from Canada is making for hazy skies and unhealthy air for millions of Americans in the eastern part of the country.
It's Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and National Running Day.
Canadian wildfire smoke continues stranglehold on US skies
The hazy, smoky skies seen across much of the Northeast on Tuesday will continue Wednesday as wildfires continue burning in Canada and smoke streams south into the U.S. The smoke is also making for poor air quality for millions of Americans as far south as the Carolinas. The FOX Forecast Center says air quality will remain on the unhealthy side for at least the next couple of days for several places in the eastern U.S.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
Why wildfire smoke is turning the moon red
One of the good things, if you can call it that, about wildfire smoke is that it makes for some spectacular sunrises and sunsets. The same principle that creates vivid dawns and twilights recently gave the nearly full Moon an eerie red glow in Pennsylvania. Find out why that happens here.
California getting some rare June rain this week
It’s not often that we’re writing about rain in California this time of year. An omega block has set up shop across North America, and it’s kept unsettled weather spinning on either U.S. coast. This is creating showers and even some thunderstorms in California. It’s unusual because June is typically one of the driest months of the year for the state.
(FOX Weather)
Hurricane HQ
There is a disturbance near the Azores in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean that forecasters are watching. It has a low chance of development. No matter how it develops, it does not pose a threat to the U.S. For the latest developments throughout hurricane season, visit foxweather.com.
(FOX Weather)

