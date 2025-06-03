Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Florida soaker could become tropical as severe storms return to Plains

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Forecasters monitor Southeast coast for possible tropical development this week

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are monitoring an area of disturbed weather off the southeastern coast of the U.S. for the potential for tropical development.

The FOX Forecast Center has been monitoring rain and thunderstorms moving across the Florida Peninsula, which are increasing the risk of flash flooding and bringing the threat of severe weather to the Sunshine State.

According to the NHC, the activity over Florida could also spawn areas of disturbed weather off the Southeast coast that could eventually take on tropical characteristics by the end of the week.

Days of tropical moisture soak Florida with heavy rain, flash flooding

Before that system potentially emerges off the Southeast coast later this week, it will spend days soaking Florida, which saw heavy rain and severe storms on Monday.

On Tuesday, a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat is in place for South Florida, where 3-5 inches of rain is possible by the end of the week. The rain over the Sunshine State is expected to last through Friday.

Severe weather brings stormy start to June for central US

A broad area from Central Texas through the Ozarks and Michigan's Upper Peninsula is at risk of severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the most widespread storms expected in the central and southern Plains.

A cold front will move east through the day, bringing damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threats. Storms may even spawn a few tornadoes, particularly over parts of the central Plains.

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat will shift to the Great Lakes, but more disturbances are expected to move through the central and southern U.S., setting the stage for daily rounds of severe weather later in the week.

Watch this: Eruption at Yellowstone National Park pool caught on camera

A small eruption in Yellowstone National Park that happened over the weekend was caught on video by a newly installed webcam.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the eruption happened Saturday evening at Black Diamond Pool in Biscuit Basin.

